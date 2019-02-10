Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH 'Mere Pyare Prime Minister' trailer: Rakeysh Mehra's film tells a big message through a little boy

An Indian child decides to appeal to the most powerful person in the country in the hope of getting justice for his mother in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's new directorial 'Mere Pyare Prime Minister'.

Published: 10th February 2019 06:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 07:13 PM

Mere Pyare Prime Minister' trailer.

The trailer of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's new directorial 'Mere Pyare Prime Minister' has been released today. With movies like 'Rang De Basanti' and 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' to his name, the expectations are high this time.

It narrates the journey of young Kanhaiya who lives in a slum in Mumbai with his single mother Sargam (played by National Award-winning actress Anjali Patil) in a village with no toilet facilities. After Sargam is raped on her way to relieving herself in the open, Kanhaiya decides to take matters into his own hands. He writes a letter to the prime minister and travels to the capital city with his friends to make himself heard.

WATCH TRAILER:

The moment where Kanhaiya and his friends ask an official (played by Atul Kulkarni) at the PMO, "Where is Mr system?", is sure to linger on.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra shared 'Mere Pyare Prime Minister' trailer with a caption that read, "Agar aapki Maa ke saath aisa hota toh aapko kaisa lagta?" (if something like this happened with your mother, how would you feel?).

This movie is the third film that explores the need for public sanitation after movies like 'Toilet Ek Prem Katha' and Halkaa.

Anjali Patil earned rave reviews for her roles in 'Newton' and 'Kaala'. She also acted in Mehra's Mirzya.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Anjali Patil. (Photo | Twitter)

Mere Pyare Prime Minister was also the only Asian film which was screened at the Rome Film Festival.

Mehra reportedly shot extensively in the streets of Mumbai for the film.

The lyrics for the songs have been penned by Gulzar while the background score has been provided by Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy.

The movie is all set to release on March 15.

