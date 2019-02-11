Badshah to play singer in debut film as actor

Home Entertainment Hindi

The rapper will be acting in a slice of life entertainer with Sonakshi Sinha, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Nadira Babbar.

Badshah

Rapper Badshah (Image Courtesy Twitter @Its_Badshah)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Rapper Badshah is set to make his acting debut in a film, which also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma and Annu Kapoor. He says he is extremely nervous but will give it his best.

Directed by debutant Shilpi Dasgupta, the film is a slice of life entertainer. Producers Bhushan Kumar and Mahaveer Jain have joined hands with director-turned-producer Mrighdeep Singh Lamba for the yet untitled film.

"I am extremely nervous. However, now that I have taken the leap, I will give it my best. Bhushanji and Mrigh both kept convincing me on how perfect the role is for me. It's a film which is so unique and different," Badshah told IANS without revealing much about his role. The film also features Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Nadira Babbar.

Isn't Badshah concerned about screen time? "I am just happy that someone wanted me in their movie and I am all set to give it my best, the rest is left to God," said the "DJ Waley babu" hitmaker. In the past also, Badshah was offered with films.

Earlier, in an interview with IANS, Badshah, whose given name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, said: "'Good News'... the one that Diljit Dosanjh is doing with Akshay Kumar, was offered to me. I was offered Vicky Kaushal's role in 'Lust Stories', which I had declined. "I have got other offers too. My focus was on my album."

When actors get into singing or perform at music fests, singers generally don't accept it with open arms. Is he ready to get mixed reactions from the industry and fans? "Yes, for sure. The industry, in fact, has been very kind to me and I will accept whatever they think of my performance," said Badshah.

