Home Entertainment Hindi

Ruskin Bond, Vishal Bhardwaj might work on a film soon

Asked when he will work with the director again, Bond told IANS in an email interview: "Vishal Bhardwaj adapted two of my stories for films.

Published: 12th February 2019 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Ruskin Bond and Vishal Bhardwaj. (Photo | FB/Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj had adapted two of Ruskin Bond's stories for his movies -- "The Blue Umbrella" (2005) and "7 Khoon Maaf" (2011). The celebrated author says he would love to collaborate with Bhardwaj again and is sure that they will make something soon. It has been a while since Bhardwaj and Bond teamed up for a project.

Asked when he will work with the director again, Bond told IANS in an email interview: "Vishal Bhardwaj adapted two of my stories for films. One was '7 Khoon Maaf' from my short story 'Susanna's Seven Husbands' and 'The Blue Umbrella' from my children's story of the same name. He is my neighbour in Mussoorie and I would love to collaborate with him again."

WATCH TRAILERS:

7 KHOON MAAF:

BLUE UMBRELLA:

"He was interested to make something on my stories of Mr. Oliver, who is a schoolmaster, from my book called 'Mr. Oliver's Diary'. We have also discussed some other stories, of a very different nature. I am sure we will make something soon enough," he added.

As of now, his stories are being enjoyed by fans of the digital platform. He has joined hands with ZEE5 for the web series "Parchhayee: Ghost Stories by Ruskin Bond".

"There's a company in Kolkata called Allcap Communications whose members came and met me in Mussoorie and convinced me that my ghosts stories would do well on screen. That's how 'Parchhayee...' happened. The 12-episode series is being produced by Banijay Asia and Opus Communications for ZEE5, which is the OTT platform of Zee Network," he shared.

WATCH TRAILER:

The episode, "The Overcoat", will be streamed on February 14.

Asked about his involvement in projects based on his work, he said: "For this series, Samhita (Chakraborty) and Kaushik (Ghosh) of Allcap discussed with me the selection of the stories, the back stories of some of the characters and the setting of some of the stories. But otherwise the adaptation has been done by the producers, directors and screenwriters.

"For '7 Khoon Maaf', I did collaborate on the screenplay, developing the short story into an 80-page novella. I even had a small role in the film, of a priest. I wonder why no one's offered me a role after that, though!"

What about a film on his life?

"What would I like to show? Hmm, I don't know, it's not something that I've thought about," said Bond, whose first book, "The Room on the Roof", was semi-autobiographical.

"Actually I wouldn't want a film to be made on my life because I suppose I would only want them to show all the good things about me, and hide the awful things, and that wouldn't be a very honest biopic, no?"

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vishal Bhardwaj Ruskin Bond The Blue Umbrella 7 Khoon Maaf

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp