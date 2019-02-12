Home Entertainment Hindi

Shraddha Kapoor roped in for Baaghi 3

The action drama film is scheduled to release on March 6, 2020.

Published: 12th February 2019 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Shraddha Kapoor is making a comeback to the Baaghi franchise in Ahmed Khan’s upcoming film, Baaghi 3. She had starred opposite lead actor Tiger Shroff in the first film, which was directed by Sabbir Khan. Baaghi 2, also directed by Ahmed Khan, starred Disha Patani as the female lead. 

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha said, “I’m super excited to be back with the Baaghi family. I had such a memorable time being a part of Baaghi and this is my third film with Sajid (Nadiadwala) sir, second with Tiger and first with Ahmed sir. The script is amazing and I’m excited to be a part of this movie.”

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala added, “The entire team of Baaghi is very happy to have Shraddha Kapoor back. Tiger and Shraddha’s pair was extremely loved in Baaghi and I am sure that fans of the franchise will be as excited as we are to have them together.”Baaghi 3 is co-produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios.

The action drama film is scheduled to release on March 6, 2020. Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the horror-comedy film, Stree, alongside Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi.

