Manoj Joshi to play Amit Shah in Omung Kumar's 'PM Narendra Modi'

The actor said that it is a great opportunity for him to play the role of the BJP national president in the film with Vivek Oberoi playing the titular role.

Published: 13th February 2019 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

Manoj Joshi, Amit Shah

Actor Manoj Joshi as BJP president Amit Shah (Photo| Twitter/ Taran Adarsh)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Manoj Joshi will be playing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national President Amit Shah in upcoming biopic "PM Narendra Modi". The veteran actor is elated at the great opportunity coming his way.

"I think this is great opportunity for me to play the role of Amit Shah. When Sandip Ssingh called me for the role I immediately said yes. This is one of the most important roles in the film and I will give my best," Manoj said in a statement.

The film's producer Sandip Ssingh said, "This was one of the important roles in the film and nobody better than Manoj Joshi could have done it. He is one of the most talented and hardworking actors. It is a great experience working with him."

The film also stars Zarina Wahab, Prashant Narayanan, Boman Irani, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, Darshan Kumar, Akshat R. Saluja, Anjan Shrivastav, Rajendra Gupta and Yatin Karyekar. Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi will be playing the title role of Modi.

"PM Narendra Modi" the biopic will discover the journey of Narendra Damodardas Modi from his humble beginning to his years as Gujarat Chief Minister onto his landmark win at the 2014 general election, finally becoming the 14th Prime Minister of India.

The biopic, directed by National Award-winner Omung Kumar, will be shot extensively in Gujarat and across locations within the country.

