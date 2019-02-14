Home Entertainment Hindi

Irrfan Khan back in India

The 52-year-old actor revealed last year in March that he was suffering from neuroendocrine tumour and has been away from the limelight since then.

Irrfan Khan

Bollywood Actor Irrfan Khan at a press conference in Bengaluru. (File | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Critically-acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan is back in India after undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumour in London.

"He is back in India from England," a source told PTI.

There were reports doing the rounds that Irrfan is undergoing treatment in the city-based hospital here, but the source denied saying, "He isn't here for any treatment."

It is still unclear when the actor will be returning to work and start shooting for "Hindi Medium 2", a sequel to his 2017 comedy drama.

Irrfan, who has has delivered outstanding performances in films such as "Paan Singh Tomar", "Haasil, "Maqbool" and "Piku", has also established himself in the West with movies like "The Namesake", "Life of Pi" and "Jurassic World".

