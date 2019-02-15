Home Entertainment Hindi

An inspired rap musical that is also accessible and fun to watch

Murad (Ranveer Singh) goes to meet his mentor MC Sher (Siddhant Chaturvedi).

Published: 15th February 2019 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Gully boy

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin

Murad (Ranveer Singh) goes to meet his mentor MC Sher (Siddhant Chaturvedi). They climb up to a terrace, where Singh presents his first song to Sher who listens and nods, appreciatively but also cautiously, like a critic balancing encouragement with advice, and says, “What is rap? Rhythm and poetry. Your poetry’s in place.

Just needs the right tempo.” To illustrate the point, Sher’s accompanying punter breaks into a quick rendition of the viral song Aur Bantai, and Murad’s face brightens up. He’s got it.The choice of reference is apt: Released on YouTube in 2014, Emiway Bantai’s instantly catchy track was one of the early hits of the Mumbaiya rap scene. Zoya Akhtar’s mostly satisfying tribute to this phenomenon, Gully Boy, acknowledges this distinction with a nice nod: “Roti, Kapra Aur Makan,” Murad spray-paints across a wall covered with advertisement flyers, and cheekily adds, “+ Internet.” Later in the film, he whips out his phone and angrily crams it into his father’s face. “Four lakh people have viewed my song. It must mean something.”

This is a familiar underdog story repackaged in a new, real setting, and so much of the film is a balancing act. With the aid of cinematographer Jay Oza, Akhtar lands firmly on her feet. The images and characters of Gully Boy look consistently lived-in, despite the storytelling flaws. There’s an aerial shot of Dharavi where a street is lit up so bright, it resembles a lava flow, a constant metaphor for the yearning spirit of rappers. Angst and authenticity is the core contention of underground culture, Akhtar understands and acknowledges this, and finds clever ways to cover her tracks. 

Ranveer Singh is stirringly understated in the film while  Alia Bhatt, playing Safeena Ali, is always ready to smack. The actor is hilarious and winsome as the aspiring surgeon who socks anyone flirting with her lover. Kalki Koechlin appears as music producer Sky; she is the weakest link in the story.
Gully Boy belongs to the three Vijays in the film — Raaz, Maurya and Varma — who flank, shape and scorekeep Murad’s life. Marathi actor Amruta Shubhash plays the mother to the rapper, the locus of his angst. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gully Boy Review Ranveer Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp