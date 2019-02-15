United against terrorism: Condemnation, sympathy pour in from Bollywood after Pulwama attack

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama witnessed a dastardly terror attack, which claimed lives of 40 jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Thursday, condemnation and sympathy poured in from all quarters of the Bollywood.

Condemning the attack lyricist Javed Akhtar tweeted, "I have a special relation with CRPF. I have written Their anthem Before putting the pen to paper I met a number of CRPF officers and whatever I learned my respect admiration and love for these braves increased by many a fold. Today I share the grief of the dear ones of the martyrs."

I have a special relation with CRPF. I have written Their anthem Before putting the pen to paper I met a number of CRPF officers n what ever I learned my respect admiration and love for these braves increased by many a fold Today I share the grief of the dear ones of the martyrs — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) 14 February 2019

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor expressed shock and said, "Saddened & Shocked to hear of the cowardly attack on our #CRPFJawans in #Pulwama my heart goes out to their families..."

Saddened & Shocked to hear of the cowardly attack on our #CRPFJawans in #Pulwama my heart goes out to their families... — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) 14 February 2019

Alia Bhatt also took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, "The Pulwama attack is despicable. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs. I pray for the recovery of the injured."

The Pulwama attack is despicable. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs. I pray for the recovery of the injured. — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) 14 February 2019

In the deadliest attack on security forces in Kashmir, around 40 CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday when their convoy was targeted by a suspected suicide bomber of Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammad in Pulwama district on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

The convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2500 CRPF personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack at around 3.15 pm at Ladhu Modi Lethpora.

This is the deadliest attack on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in September 2016, an Army camp was stormed by terrorists in Uri, killing 19 soldiers.

Prior to that, 28 BSF personnel were killed in an attack on a convoy of the paramilitary force in 2004.