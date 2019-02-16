Home Entertainment Hindi

Film on Nitin Gadkari not propaganda: Director Anurag Bhusari

The trailer of the movie was recently released on YouTube and Anurag says the film takes a balanced stand on the life of the Minister.

Published: 16th February 2019 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: Nagpur-based director Anurag Bhusari, who has made a film on Union Minister Nitin Gadkari titled "Gadkari", says the movie is not propaganda and merely chronicles facts.

The trailer of the movie was recently released on YouTube and Anurag says the film takes a balanced stand on the life of the Minister.

"Lately, there have been a number of biopics (on politicians) where people said they were like propaganda. But what I can assure the audience is that I have only shown the facts," Anurag said.

WATCH TRAILER:

"I have not tried to show 'Look how Nitin Gadkari is a good person' but I have shown his struggles.

I have shown the facts and everything which has happened with him," he added.

"We have covered his life, growing up years up until 2014, until he became a Union Minister, we have covered everything."

The feature film joins a long list of biopics being made on politicians in Bollywood.

Anupam Kher featured in "Accidental Prime Minister", which chronicled ten years of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's office while "Thackeray" brought to life Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray's journey.

ALSO READ | Shooting begins for PM Narendra Modi's biopic

Vivek Oberoi will headline a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the shooting of which is underway.

With a crew of nearly 20 people, Anurag started working on the project last year in September, after a research period of six months and completed the film in under two months.

Shot entirely in Nagpur, the film is made by crowd funding and Anurag says the decision was taken to avoid interference.

"It would have been easy to take a single producer, there were people who were ready to invest in the name of the protagonist but I thought it'll be better if we make it as a crowd funded film because then I have the liberty to make it my way.

"If I had taken a single producer, there would have been a political influence or I would have been asked to make changes in the script. So crowd funding was difficult, but the right process."

When asked if he took permission from Gadkari before making the film, Anurag said, "We never asked him for permission but I had a conversation with his wife Kanchan Gadkari and we met his childhood friend. He might have been aware about the film but I never had a word with him."

"Gadkari", which features Rahul Chopda in the lead, is looking for a release on YouTube before March 5.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anurag Bhusari YouTube Nitin Gadkari Rahul Chopda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp