IN PICS: Makers of Narendra Modi biopic release first looks of Zarina Wahab and Barkha Bisht

Vivek Oberoi and Manoj Joshi starrer PM Narendra Modi' has now roped in Zarina Wahab and Barkha Bisht.

Unveiling their look on Twitter, Indian film critic Taran Adarsh posted photos of Zarina Wahab dressed as Modi's mother and Barkha Bisht as his wife.



Veteran actress Zarina Wahab will be playing the role of Heeraben Modi and Barkha will be playing Modi's wife Jashodaben.

Zarina Wahab as Modi's mother. (Photo | Twitter)



Barkha Bisht as PM Modi's wife. (Photo | Twitter)

"This is one of the most special roles I have ever played", Zarina told Indian Express.

She has been a part of movies like Dil Dhadakne Do, Agneepath, Chitchor and more.

The biopic will trace the journey of India's current PM, Narendra Modi.

The first look was unveiled in January in 23 languages. directed by Sandip Singh and Suresh Oberoi

The film also stars Boman Irani, Mohan Joshi, Suresh Oberoi and Darshan Kumar.