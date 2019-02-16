Home Entertainment Hindi

Loving what you doing: Will Smith praises Ranveer Singh for 'Gully Boy'

The film, directed by Zoya Akhtar and also featuring Alia Bhatt, released on Friday and has been well-received by both the critics and the fans.

Will Smith with Ranveer Singh in 2018, during the Hollywood actor's India trip. (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Hollywood star Will Smith has praised actor Ranveer Singh for his performance in his latest film "Gully Boy".

It features Ranveer as an up-and-coming rapper who sets out to achieve his dream by rhyming about his life on the Mumbai streets.

Smith, 50, shared a video on his official Instagram page where he congratulated Ranveer for the film.

"Yo Ranveer! Congrats man. I am loving what you doing. Gully Boy'," the actor said in the video.

"I have seen old school hip hop, seen hip hop all over the world. I am loving it. Go get it," he added.

On its first day at box office, "Gully Boy", produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, minted Rs 18.7 crore.

Smith is currently awaiting for the release of his Disney film, "Alladin".

The actor is playing blue-skinned Genie in the Guy Ritchie-directed film.

