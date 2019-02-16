Home Entertainment Hindi

Why are you sad, asks Sonu Nigam in dig at 'secular' Indians after Pulwama attack

Sonu Nigam's post dissing mourning on the death of 40 CRPF personnel has left netizens confused. 

Published: 16th February 2019 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 04:55 PM

Sonu Nigam

Singer Sonu Nigam (File | PTI)

By Online Desk

"Why are you sad that CRPF personnel died," asks Sonu Nigam in a Facebook video, two days after over 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a suicide attack in Pulwama. Don't be shocked! He has his reasons.

The popular singer decided to vent his anger at 'secular' people after the dastardly attack. 

"44 ho ya 440, kya farak padta hai? Isme dukh wali kya baat hai itni?" (44 or 440 how does it even matter? What is there to be sad in this?), Sonu said in his Facebook video, adding that people should stop mourning and follow the secular crowd. 

Sonu said it is the BJP and RSS who should be mourning.

ALSO READ | 48 countries condemn Pulwama terror attack, extend support to India

He even refused to end the video with a 'Vande Mataram', instead preferring 'Laal salaam'.

"Vande Mataram bilkul mat bolna. Yahaan pe woh sab bolna wrong hai. Aur yeh dukh mat manaiye aap. CRPF ke log the, isme bohot badi baat toh nahi hai, hai na? Chaliye, milte hai. Namaste bhi yahaan nahi bolna. Lal salaam!" he said. (Don't dare say Vande Mataram, it is wrong! It's not a big deal that so many CRPF jawans were killed. Ok now I will see you later, no 'Namaste', just Laal Salaam!)

His video received mixed reactions on Facebook. While some supported his sarcastic response, others were furious at him for giving a political colour to the incident.

