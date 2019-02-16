Home Entertainment Hindi

Thought Salman would be sceptical to back 'Notebook' as it's unconventional: Director Nitin Kakkar

The film also marks the debut of Pratunan, daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl and granddaughter of yesteryear actor Nutan.

Published: 16th February 2019 09:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 09:16 PM   |  A+A-

Pranutan Behl and Zaheer Iqbal starrer Notebook is a love story set in Kashmir. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: After bagging several accolades and a national award for his debut "Filmistaan", director Nitin Kakkar is ready with his next "Notebook", a love story set in Kashmir, which he says is not a "run-of-the-mill" romantic saga.

Nitin says even though it is a love story, it doesn't follow the cliche Romeo-Juliet template.

"There is nothing cliched about 'Notebook'. As a director I was able to go beyond cliches. There is a conflict in the film but of a different type. It is not run-of-the-mill story. It is not in the classic romeo-juliet format.

"I thought Salman bhai (Salman Khan) might be sceptical because it is not conventional. The film has a world of its own, which is cinematic and real," Nitin told PTI.

One of the producers of the film, Ashwin Varde of Cine1 Studios, discussed the story with Nitin, who felt this project would be an apt vehicle to launch Salman's childhood friend's son Zaheer Iqbal.

The film also marks the debut of Pratunan, daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl and granddaughter of yesteryear actor Nutan.

"Everybody would be looking forward to her performance. She is an amazing performer, she has shown maturity and I think she is here to stay. Zaheer is an honest and sensible actor.

"They both are brave to chose a film like 'Notebook' because it is not a conventional film, they are playing characters and not a hero and heroine," Nitin says.

According to Nitin, the film required a picturesque cinematic backdrop and there is no better place than Kashmir.

"We shot in Kashmir because it is an integral part of the story. Kashmir is not just about terrorism and it does affect people's life. I felt it would be great to show Kashmir where there is fun and life is beautiful.

"I wanted to look at Kashmir in a different sense, in a real perspective of the daily mundane life also. People have been warm and loving towards us. Now I want to shoot every film there, I want more of it."

The entire film begins and ends in Kashmir and the makers shot for 43 days in the valley.

"Notebook" hits cinemas on March 29.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Notebook Nitin Kakkar Salman Khan Pratunan Behl

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File Photo of Mumbai Local. | AFP
Cops save two passengers who slip off Mumbai local train
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
IAF's Vayu Shakti 2019 proves the firepower of armed forces's air arm 
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp