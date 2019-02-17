Balak Times, a rural investigative film by young independent filmmakers

Jijo Malayil By

Express News Service

A group of young independent filmmakers, journalists, and social activists have come together to make Balak Times, a rural investigative film, employing nonprofessional child actors from the villages

of Haryana. Filmmakers Shawn Sebastian and Basil Thomas see cinema as a powerful tool which can start a dialogue on contemporary social issues. Shawn says through films and media advocacy they want to give a voice to the voiceless. The story has been inspired by two real-life incidents.

The first is the tragedy at the BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, in 2017 in which over 60 children died due to lack of oxygen supply. “The sheer negligence of the government administration led to the death of the children, many of whom had been diagnosed with encephalitis,” says Shawn.

The second is the fascinating story of Balaknama, a street children-run newspaper in Delhi in which children write on issues affecting their daily lives. “Publishing a newspaper would be the last thing anyone would expect from a child growing up on the streets. But with the support of a nonprofit, the monthly newspaper has been successfully running for many years,” says Basil.

Combining both these concepts, Balak Times tells the story of three school girls in rural Haryana who publish an underground newspaper to bring the culprits of a hospital tragedy to justice. Set in the Mewat region, known for its skewed gender ratio and patriarchal norms, the film has in its main cast girls from the community. “Rather than relying on a big cast or known faces, our idea of filmmaking is to give opportunities to children from the marginalised communities,” says Basil.

He adds without the support of any production house, they internally pooled in the capital and conceived the film on a shoestring budget. The inspiration came from their strong belief in the power of independent and community-led media at a time when media is fast becoming commercialised. “We live at a time when stories are picked and pushed based on TRP ratings rather than considering the merit of its contents,” says Shwan.

During the movie’s premiere at Delhi University on February 3, the filmmakers launched a crowd-funding project which would enable them to complete the film’s post-production that would help match Balak Times with the industry standards.

Balak Times is their second initiative after Afsana—a 2017 documentary on a 14-year-old girl from rural Haryana who defied social norms to pursue an education. “Coinciding with National Girl Child Day last year, we held a screening of Afsana in Delhi with the participation of over 500 people,” says Basil. “We raised over `1 lakh, which was later used for the education of 20 girls in the Haryana village where the film was shot.”

The duo took the short film to communities across the country and held over 50 screenings. The film was also part of the Jagran Film Festival and New York Youth Film Festival, both in 2018. “It was a starting point to discuss issues related to children and the experience proved that films have the power to start a dialogue,” says Shawn.

The duo also plans to launch a year-long pilot project in the villages of Haryana where they would provide media training to children in the locality where the film was shot. The aim would be to set up a community media platform exclusively led by children where they would be making films on issues affecting them. “We want to make them storytellers independent of others. We look forward to a time when mainstream media would be relying on the stories brought out by the children to understand the ground realities of the region,” says Shawn.