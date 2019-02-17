Home Entertainment Hindi

Haven't replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', says Archana Puran Singh

Archana's entry into "The Kapil Sharma Show" was done without clarity on whether she is indeed Navjot Singh Sidhu's replacement.

Published: 17th February 2019 11:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 11:58 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Archana Puran Singh

Actress Archana Puran Singh (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actress Archana Puran Singh has shot for two episodes of "The Kapil Sharma Show", but has denied that she did so as a "permanent" replacement for cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been ousted from the show after a controversial comment in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack.

Sony Entertainment Television put up a social media post on Sunday, welcoming Archana to the show, amidst a buzz that she has replaced Sidhu, who guffaws through the show.

While the post came just a day after news emerged that Sidhu won't be a part of the show anymore, Archana's entry into the show was done without clarity on whether she is indeed his replacement.

When IANS contacted Archana to get clarity, she said over phone: "No, I haven't replaced him. I have not received any official information from Sony Entertainment Television or anyone to be a permanent part of the show. I shot two episodes for 'The Kapil Sharma Show' before the Pulwama attack. He (Navjot Singh Sidhu) was busy somewhere due to which the channel approached me for shooting two episodes, and I did it."

READ HERE | Navjot Singh Sidhu just not out of Kapil Sharma Show, under attack from own party leaders

Will she accept an offer to step into Sidhu's shoes officially?

Archana, known for her natural sense of humour, said it would be wrong to consider this as an "opportunity".

"The context of the whole issue is so serious that for me to consider it as an opportunity would be wrong. I can only consider this request to join the show only once it is made to me. I can't pre-empt the request."

Sidhu was sacked from the comedy show following his remarks that "nations cannot be held responsible for the dastardly acts of terrorists" and that the dialogue with Islamabad should continue. His views drew a lot of criticism.

A source in the know of developments of the show said there were other reasons for Sidhu's ouster as well, but his comments over Pulwama were "surely one of them".

As many as 49 CRPF troopers lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack in which their convoy was attacked. Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Archana Puran Singh Pulwama Terror Attack Navjot Singh Sidhu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp