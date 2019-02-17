Home Entertainment Hindi

My hubby Karan a dream co-star: Bipasha Basu

Published: 17th February 2019 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover | Facebook Photo

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Bipasha Basu enjoys working with actor and husband Karan Singh Grover, and says he is a dream co-star.

"Karan is a dream co-star. He is a wonderful spontaneous actor and a live-wire on set. He can make any boring day exciting on set. He keeps the energy levels up for everyone and every unit member," Bipasha told IANS.

The actress will be making a comeback on the big screen after four years with "Aadat", which also stars Karan. The pair was last seen together in "Alone", which released in 2015.

Directed by Bhushan Patel, "Aadat" is a romantic thriller. The film also stars former Miss India Natasha Suri and former "Bigg Boss" participant Sonali Raut. Singer Mika Singh has turned producer with the film.

