Rima Das' Assamese film 'Bulbul Can Sing' gets special mention at at Berlinale

Published: 17th February 2019 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Bulbul Can Sing

By IANS

BERLIN: National Award-winning filmmaker Rima Das' Assamese feature film "Bulbul Can Sing" received a 'Special Mention at the v 2019.

The film was competing in Generation 14 Plus category at the festival.

"I am extremely pleased and honoured to receive this important award as a special mention from international jury Berlin Generation 14 plus at the Berlin International Film Festival 2019," Das said in a statement.

"Bulbul Can Sing", which had its European premiere at the fest, is a visceral coming-of-age drama about a teenage girl, Bulbul, living in a village in Assam, fighting her way through love and loss as she figures out who she really is. Das got the mention on Friday.

The third Assamese feature of writer-director-producer Das, "Bulbul Can Sin" had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2018, followed by the South Asian premiere at the Busan International Film Festival and Indian premiere at the Jio MAMI 20th Mumbai Film Festival.

TAGS
Rima Das Assamese film Bulbul can sing Berlin International Film Festival

