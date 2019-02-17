Apna Time Aayega: Ranveer and Alia's Time is Now

Shama Bhagat By

Express News Service

Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy features two powerhouses of talent—Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film is based on the story of two Mumbai-based rap singers, Naezy and Divine. The romantic musical drama has Ranveer donning the cap of a rap singer and Alia plays Sakeena, a student of music.

What Ranveer and Alia are thrilled about is the response to the tag line of the film—‘Apna Time Aayega’. Ranveer says, “Just like the tag line, my time has come. But this is just the beginning and I have a long way to go. I am in a good space and all my hard work has finally paid off. My philosophy in life is to work hard and not expect anything. I go on the sets and I get a chance to display my talents. I am getting a chance to work with great artists and directors. I am enjoying the process where I get to learn and have fun. I have no greed for success.”

Complimenting his views, Alia says, “It has been a great experience and it’s such a raw film. It comes from within. It was like going through a journey and discovering yourself. The expression of hip-hop and rap has been wonderfully used. My character is possessive of her boyfriend and is short-tempered. The tag line ‘Apna Time Aayega’ is trending and people are relating to it.”

Elaborating more on his character, Ranveer says he could relate to it more so because he believes that Mumbai is a city of dreams and struggles. “A lot of people come here with dreams. I have also struggled here for three-and-a-half years. I had just returned from America and had no job and I did not get a break. Recession had set in. My family was going through a lot of ups and downs. But my hopes were high. I believed in myself and worked hard and moved ahead in life.”

Though Alia says she did not really relate to her character, she adds the fact that her character was a no-nonsense type of person, attracted her. “She says what she wants to say and gets things done her way. It’s in her attitude. There is a bit of incorrectness in her. Like her, I too get angry over silly things and get upset but at the same time I am very forgiving, unlike Sakeena.”

Ranveer had to practice hard for the songs in the film. Says the actor, “I can’t sing, but I can rap.” He reveals that he has been rapping since childhood. “I listened to a lot of rappers such as MC Hammer, Jay Z and even Eminem. Whenever my cousin would come from the US, he would get cassettes of newer rap artists for me. I would often rap in school.” On the other hand, Alia confesses that she is more inclined towards melody.

Both Ranveer and Alia are full of praises for each other. “She is highly talented and we have worked together before. I have been a great fan of her work ever since I watched Highway,” says Ranveer. Alia returns the praise with, “I am a huge fan of Ranveer. I saw a vulnerable and softer side of him during the shoot. He’s not just the Ranveer who stands on chairs in orange clothes. He is quiet and simple. We keep telling him that he should do more films. He always says that we should do an epic romantic film together.”

Recently Ranveer was trolled and criticised when during one of his performances for the promotion of the film at an event, he ended up hurting a fan after his enthusiastic jump on the crowd. His fans were quick to label him immature, to which Ranveer reacts, “When I get so much love I want to give them the same. I react from my heart. To me maturity is relative. It’s just that I want to connect to my fans as much as I can.”

Alia is also quick to jump to his defence, “I am sure Ranveer does not mean to hurt anyone. You should understand his intentions. I am sure he felt bad. People like his childish attitude. It also makes him an easy target. It’s important to segregate what is done intentionally and unintentionally,” she states.