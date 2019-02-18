‘Bharat Rang Mahotsav, a fest for theatre lovers’

Suresh Sharma By

Express News Service

As I write this, I feel more like a parent proud of his child traversing through the uncertainties of a teenager and attaining youth. The head held high, the stout gait and confident strides are unmistakably ours – the Bharat Rang Mahotsav, by the National School of Drama every year. We took a giant leap last year by organising ‘Theatre Olympics’, and took it to 16 states. In organising BRM, it feels to be back at the quietude of home after a soirée.

The festival has inadvertently created unsavory questions on its ownership. How can someone own theatre? It is part of our collective culture and making an effort to look at theatre detached from our social realities robs it off the very essence that makes theatre distinct from any other art form.

One of the driving factors to organise a festival like BRM is to dispel the myth that theatre is an elitist medium and detached from the realities of the common man – nothing can be as ironical as that! The very birth of theatre is rooted in the local, often tribal traditions, which serve as the fertile soil on which we theatre practitioners copiously procreate.

The discussion on whether theatre is relevant today or why it struggles to find audience become a matter of urgency. Let me tell you why theatre exists like an eternal truth. Theatre is a primordial medium of expression and has survived the onslaught of popular trends. This is because humans love to share stories, and each way of storytelling is just an addition to the what already exists.

The writer is director In-charge of NSD.