Home Entertainment Hindi

‘Bharat Rang Mahotsav, a fest for theatre lovers’

As I write this, I feel more like a parent proud of his child traversing through the uncertainties of a teenager and attaining youth.

Published: 18th February 2019 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

A performance at the Bharat Rang Mahotsav.

A performance at the Bharat Rang Mahotsav.

By Suresh Sharma
Express News Service

As I write this, I feel more like a parent proud of his child traversing through the uncertainties of a teenager and attaining youth. The head held high, the stout gait and confident strides are unmistakably ours – the Bharat Rang Mahotsav, by the National School of Drama every year. We took a giant leap last year by organising ‘Theatre Olympics’, and took it to 16 states. In organising BRM, it feels to be back at the quietude of home after a soirée.

The festival has inadvertently created unsavory questions on its ownership. How can someone own theatre? It is part of our collective culture and making an effort to look at theatre detached from our social realities robs it off the very essence that makes theatre distinct from any other art form.

One of the driving factors to organise a festival like BRM is to dispel the myth that theatre is an elitist medium and detached from the realities of the common man – nothing can be as ironical as that! The very birth of theatre is rooted in the local, often tribal traditions, which serve as the fertile soil on which we theatre practitioners copiously procreate.

The discussion on whether theatre is relevant today or why it struggles to find audience become a matter of urgency. Let me tell you why theatre exists like an eternal truth. Theatre is a primordial medium of expression and has survived the onslaught of popular trends. This is because humans love to share stories, and each way of storytelling is just an addition to the what already exists.

The writer is director In-charge of NSD.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bharat Rang Mahotsav National School of Drama Theatre Olympics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp