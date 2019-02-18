Emraan Hashmi in Rajasthan for Netflix's 'Bard of Blood' last leg

By Express News Service

Actor Emraan Hashmi will shoot the final schedule of his maiden digital show “Bard of Blood” in Rajasthan.

“Rajasthan bound. Sunday morning flights are like why oh why. Gearing for the last schedule of ‘Bard of Blood’,” Hashmi wrote on Instagram along with a photograph clicked before he took a flight.

The Netflix show “Bard of Blood” is an adaptation of author Bilal Siddiqi’s novel of the same name.

Set against the backdrop of the Indian subcontinent, the multilingual series will tell the story of an expelled spy Kabir Anand, who is recalled from his new life as a Shakespeare professor in Panchgani to save his country and long lost love.