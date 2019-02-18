Home Entertainment Hindi

Emraan Hashmi in Rajasthan for Netflix's 'Bard of Blood' last leg

Actor Emraan Hashmi will shoot the final schedule of his maiden digital show 'Bard of Blood' in Rajasthan.

Published: 18th February 2019 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

Emraan Hashmi in 'Bard of Blood'

Emraan Hashmi in 'Bard of Blood'

By Express News Service

Actor Emraan Hashmi will shoot the final schedule of his maiden digital show “Bard of Blood” in Rajasthan.

“Rajasthan bound. Sunday morning flights are like why oh why. Gearing for the last schedule of ‘Bard of Blood’,” Hashmi wrote on Instagram along with a photograph clicked before he took a flight.

The Netflix show “Bard of Blood” is an adaptation of author Bilal Siddiqi’s novel of the same name.
Set against the backdrop of the Indian subcontinent, the multilingual series will tell the story of an expelled spy Kabir Anand, who is recalled from his new life as a Shakespeare professor in Panchgani to save his country and long lost love.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bard of Blood Emraan Hashmi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp