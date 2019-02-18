Kartik Aaryan, Disha Patani to star in Anees Bazmee's next

Home Entertainment Hindi

Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Disha Patani

Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Disha Patani (Photo | PTI and Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Disha Patani are all set to star in an upcoming romantic comedy film.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news. “IT'S OFFICIAL... Kartik Aaryan and Disha Patani... New rom-com announced [not titled yet]... Directed by Anees Bazmee... Produced by Bhushan Kumar... Starts mid-2019,” Adarsh tweeted. 

The romantic-comedy will be directed by Anees Bazmee, who previously directed hit comedy movies like, ‘No Entry’, ‘Singh is Kinng’, ‘Welcome’, ‘Ready’, among many more.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the upcoming film will go on the floors in mid-2019. The yet-untitled project will be shot in Mumbai and abroad.

This will be Kartik's third collaboration with Bhushan after ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ and ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’.

After the success of 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', Kartik won a million hearts and became the nation's heartthrob.

He will be next seen in ‘Luka Chuppi’ alongside Kriti Sanon, which is slated to release on March 1 and is directed by Laxman Utekar. He will also appear in ‘Pati, Patni aur Woh’ remake, which co-stars Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar.

On the other hand, Disha will be next seen in ‘Bharat’, which stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. It is scheduled to hit the screens on June 5.

