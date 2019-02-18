Prakash Jha boards Taapsee, Bhumi’s Saand Ki Aankh

By Express News Service

Director Prakash Jha has joined the cast of biographical drama Saand Ki Aankh, which will chronicle the story of world’s oldest sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. The film features Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.

Prakash Jha

The makers of the film said Prakash, who last featured as an actor in his 2016 directorial Jai Gangaajal, immediately agreed to star in Saand Ki Aankh after reading its script.

Director Tushar Hiranandani, in a statement, said, “We are so excited to have someone as supremely talented as Prakash Jha join the starcast of the film. This role was tailor-made for him and we could only envision him for this character.”

Meanwhile, on Twitter, Prakash posted photos from his recent visit to Johri village in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district where the film originally draws inspiration from.

Shooter ke do aage shooter... Shooter ke do peeche shooter... Aage shooter peeche shooter... Bolo kitne Shooter!! he wrote on Twitter while tagging both Taapsee and Bhumi.

The film is a collaboration between Reliance Entertainment, Anurag Kashyap, Nidhi Parmar and Chalk n Cheese Films. The film is set in the hinterlands of Uttar Pradesh and recently went on floors in Meerut.