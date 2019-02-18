Home Entertainment Hindi

Pulwama terror attack aftermath: 'Total Dhamaal' won't release in Pakistan, says Ajay Devgn

The Pulwama terror attack, much like the one in Uri in 2016, has impacted cultural ties between the two nations.

Ajay Devgn

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor-producer Ajay Devgn on Monday announced that his forthcoming film "Total Dhamaal" will not release in Pakistan. The decision comes after the Pulwama terror attack that claimed the lives of 49 CRPF troopers last week.

"In light of the current situation, the team of 'Total Dhamaal' has decided to not release the film in Pakistan," Ajay tweeted.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh also wrote: "In light of the current situation the team of 'Total Dhamaal' has decided to not release the film in Pakistan."

In the worst ever terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since militancy erupted in 1989, a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) suicide bomber on February 14 rammed his vehicle packed with explosives into a CRPF bus on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Pulwama district.

The attack, much like the one in Uri in 2016, has impacted cultural ties between the two nations.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) in India on Sunday said filmmakers will not be allowed to release their films in Pakistan after the dastardly attack.

Last week, "Gully Boy" released in Pakistan.

"Total Dhamaal" is the third installment of the successful franchise "Dhamaal", which originally starred Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey and Riteish Deshmukh alongside Sanjay Dutt.

It also stars Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anil Kapoor and Boman Irani. Co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Ashok Thakeria, Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit, Sangeeta Ahir and Kumar Mangat Pathak, the film is slated to release on February 22.

