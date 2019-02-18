Home Entertainment Hindi

Ranveer Singh is extremely perceptive and nuanced: Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar, who first worked with Ranveer in 'Dil Dhadakane Do', says his flamboyant side often hides his depth and gravitas.

Published: 18th February 2019 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

Ranveer Singh in 'Gully Boy'.

Ranveer Singh in 'Gully Boy'.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Murad in Zoya Akhtar's "Gully Boy" could not be more different from the flamboyant persona of Ranveer Singh but director Zoya Akhtar says it was not difficult for the actor to play the sensitive rapper character of the film.

Zoya, who first worked with Ranveer in "Dil Dhadakane Do", says his flamboyant side often hides his depth and gravitas.

ALSO READ: Ranveer and Alia's Time is Now

"Of course, we only see the flamboyant side but Ranveer is also very sensitive, extremely perceptive and nuanced. He is nuanced as a person and as an actor. I have a deep friendship with him and I know he is capable of a lot of sensitivity. So I found it easy to tap into that. He is a great actor and I don't think there is anything that he can't do," Zoya told PTI in an interview.

ALSO READ: 'Gully Boy' review

Asked whether his excessive energy maybe a part of an image, Zoya said, "No, that's him. He is a complete package." 

The director said it was great to know that people were praising Ranveer, Alia and other actors' performance in the film because they had really worked hard on the project, about a budding street rapper.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ranveer Singh Zoya Akhtar Gully Boy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp