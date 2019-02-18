Home Entertainment Hindi

Total Dhamaal not releasing in Pakistan, says Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn on Monday announced that his upcoming film Total Dhamaal will not be releasing in Pakistan.

Published: 18th February 2019 10:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Total Dhamaal

By Express News Service

Ajay Devgn on Monday announced that his upcoming film Total Dhamaal will not be releasing in Pakistan. The decision comes in the wake of a terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir that claimed the lives of at least 40 soldiers.“In light of the current situation the team of ‘Total Dhamaal’ has decided to not release the film in Pakistan,” Ajay tweeted. 

Directed by Indra Kumar, Total Dhamaal features an ensemble cast, which also includes Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Anil Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. The film, a collaboration between Ajay Devgn FFilms and Fox Star Studios, will release in India on February 22.

The 49-year-old actor was among the celebrities from Bollywood who had condemned the Pulwama terror attack.In a tweet, Ajay said, “Horrible and disgusting. Anger can’t be put into words. #KashmirTerrorAttack”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp