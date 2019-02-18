Total Dhamaal not releasing in Pakistan, says Ajay Devgn

By Express News Service

Ajay Devgn on Monday announced that his upcoming film Total Dhamaal will not be releasing in Pakistan. The decision comes in the wake of a terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir that claimed the lives of at least 40 soldiers.“In light of the current situation the team of ‘Total Dhamaal’ has decided to not release the film in Pakistan,” Ajay tweeted.

Directed by Indra Kumar, Total Dhamaal features an ensemble cast, which also includes Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Anil Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. The film, a collaboration between Ajay Devgn FFilms and Fox Star Studios, will release in India on February 22.

The 49-year-old actor was among the celebrities from Bollywood who had condemned the Pulwama terror attack.In a tweet, Ajay said, “Horrible and disgusting. Anger can’t be put into words. #KashmirTerrorAttack”.