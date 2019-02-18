'Total Dhamaal' team donates Rs 50 lakh for Pulwama martyrs' kin

Home Entertainment Hindi

In the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack, actor Ajay Devgn has shared that 'Total Dhamaal' will not release in Pakistan.

A still from 'Total Dhamaal'.

A still from 'Total Dhamaal'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The team of "Total Dhamaal" has donated Rs 50 lakh to the families of the CRPF personnel who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack.

"In the light of the recent attacks, the makers and the actors got together to help out the families of the Pulwama martyrs. It is a sad thing to see the Indian soldiers suffer through this event and the team was keen on doing their bit to support them," a spokesperson of the film unit said in a statement.

In the worst ever terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since militancy erupted in 1989, a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber on Thursday rammed his vehicle packed with explosives into a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bus on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Pulwama district, killing at least 40 troopers on the spot. The toll rose to 49 on Friday as several injured succumbed.

ALSO READ: 'Total Dhamaal' won't release in Pakistan, says Ajay Devgn

Actor-producer Ajay Devgn has also shared that the film will not release in Pakistan.

"In light of the current situation, the team of 'Total Dhamaal' has decided to not release the film in Pakistan," Ajay tweeted.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh also shared the same message on Twitter.

"Total Dhamaal" is the third instalment of the successful franchise "Dhamaal", which originally starred Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey and Riteish alongside Sanjay Dutt.

It also stars Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anil Kapoor and Boman Irani. Co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Ashok Thakeria, Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit, Sangeeta Ahir and Kumar Mangat Pathak, the film is slated to release on February 22.

