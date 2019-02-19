Home Entertainment Hindi

Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Jhund' gets release date

'Jhund' is reportedly based on the life of Vijay Barse, a retired sports teacher and founder of an NGO called Slum Soccer in Nagpur.

Published: 19th February 2019

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Jhund’ has finally got a release date.

The film will hit theatres on September 20, 2019, said Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Taking to Twitter, the film critic shared the news alongside a picture that shows Big B in a dusty field amidst scores of people.

“Release date finalised... #Jhund, starring Amitabh Bachchan and directed by #Sairat director Nagraj Manjule, to release on 20 Sept 2019... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath and Nagraj Manjule” the tweet read.

‘Jhund’ will mark the Bollywood directorial debut of 'Sairat' director Nagraj Manjule.

The iconic film, which is based on honour killing, was recently remade in Hindi titled ‘Dhadak’ starring Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor.

The movie marks the first collaboration between Big B and Manjule. Bachchan began shooting for the film in December 2018.

The film is reportedly based on the life of Vijay Barse, a retired sports teacher and founder of an NGO called Slum Soccer in Nagpur.

Back in January, Big B had shared a heartwarming note after he wrapped up the shoot of the film. "As you end one and get set to leave .. the emotions and withdrawal symptoms begin to reflect .. thank you JHUND." 

‘Sairat’ lead actors Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar will also be seen in the film.

The upcoming film is being co-produced by Nagraj, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath and Savita Raj Hiremath.

Meanwhile, Bachchan will be seen sharing screen space with Taapsee Pannu in Sujoy Ghosh's crime thriller ‘Badla’. He will also appear in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Amitabh Bachchan Jhund Jhund release date

