Home Entertainment Hindi

Film on PM Narendra Modi's life finds its antagonist in Prashant Narayanan

Actor Prashant Narayanan has been roped in to play the antagonist in the upcoming film PM Narendra Modi.

Published: 19th February 2019 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Vivek Oberoi and Prashant Narayanan in 'PM Narendra Modi'.

Vivek Oberoi and Prashant Narayanan in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Prashant Narayanan has been roped in to play the antagonist in the upcoming film "PM Narendra Modi".

"Prashant will be the antagonist. His role is a fictional character of the biggest business tycoon of the country called Aditya Reddy. He has started shooting for the film in Ahmedabad," said a source close to the film.

Prashant is happy to be part of the project. "I am grateful to Mukesh Chabbra and Sandip S Singh for giving me this role and believing in me. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity, I am excited. This set is like a big family to me," Prashant said in a statement.

To this, producer Sandip S Singh added: "Mukesh Chhabra thought Prashant suits the role. When he came on board I remember he told me a line that 'leave Aditya Reddy (his character) on me'. We trusted him and he has started shooting. We are extremely happy with his work so far."

"PM Narendra Modi" will discover the journey of Narendra Damodardas Modi from a humble beginning to years as the Gujarat Chief Minister to the landmark win in the 2014 general elections, and finally becoming the Prime Minister.

It is being directed by National Award-winner Omung Kumar. It will be shot extensively in Gujarat and across locations within the country. The film is produced by S Singh and Suresh Oberoi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
 Prashant Narayanan Narendra Modi Narendra Modi film

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp