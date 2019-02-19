Kartik, Disha in Anees Bazmee’s next

By Express News Service

Kartik Aaryan and Disha Patani will be starring opposite each other in Anees Bazmee’s upcoming romantic comedy. The as-yet untitled film will go on floors in mid-2019. Producer Bhusan Kumar said in a statement, “This one is a classic Anees Bazmee style rib-tickler rom-com which will have everyone in splits. I like the way Kartik slips into his characters effortlessly. Disha’s work I have seen in Bharat which we are producing, she is a good performer. It’s always interesting to present a fresh pairing on screen.”

Talking about the film, Anees, who is presently shooting for Pagalpanti, said, “My journey with family-centric comedies has been a blast, and now I am looking forward to this one.”

Disha Patani added, “In this one, I play a girl-next-door who I can easily relate to. The characters are college students. The can be no better co-star than Kartik who is a pro at comedies.”Kartik Aaryan’s next release is Luka Chuppi, co-starring Kriti Sanon. He is also shooting for the upcoming Pati Patni Aur Woh remake. Disha Patani’s next film Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff.