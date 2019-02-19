Home Entertainment Hindi

Kartik, Disha in Anees Bazmee’s next

Kartik Aaryan and Disha Patani will be starring opposite each other in Anees Bazmee’s upcoming romantic comedy.

Kartik Aaryan
By Express News Service

Kartik Aaryan and Disha Patani will be starring opposite each other in Anees Bazmee’s upcoming romantic comedy. The as-yet untitled film will go on floors in mid-2019. Producer Bhusan Kumar said in a statement, “This one is a classic Anees Bazmee style rib-tickler rom-com which will have everyone in splits. I like the way Kartik slips into his characters effortlessly. Disha’s work I have seen in Bharat which we are producing, she is a good performer. It’s always interesting to present a fresh pairing on screen.” 

Talking about the film, Anees, who is presently shooting for Pagalpanti, said, “My journey with family-centric comedies has been a blast, and now I am looking forward to this one.”

Disha Patani added, “In this one, I play a girl-next-door who I can easily relate to. The characters are college students. The can be no better co-star than Kartik who is a pro at comedies.”Kartik Aaryan’s next release is Luka Chuppi, co-starring Kriti Sanon. He is also shooting for the upcoming Pati Patni Aur Woh remake. Disha Patani’s next film Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff.

