'Luka Chuppi', 'Arjun Patiala' won't release in Pakistan

The news comes a day after the makers of 'Total Dhamaal' said they would not release the comedy entertainer in Pakistan.

Published: 19th February 2019 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Luka Chuppi'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: In the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, Kartik Aaryan's "Luka Chuppi" and Diljit Dosanjh's "Arjun Patiala" will not release in Pakistan.

Producer Dinesh Vijan announced on Tuesday via a statement that he has cancelled a contract with the Pakistan distributor of the films, and that his banner Maddock Films will not be releasing "Luka Chuppi", "Arjun Patiala" and "Made in China" in the territory.

The news comes a day after the makers of "Total Dhamaal" said they would not release the comedy entertainer in Pakistan.

These are a spillover of the worst ever terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since militancy erupted in 1989. Last week, a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed his vehicle packed with explosives into a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bus on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Pulwama district, killing at 40 troopers.

"Luka Chuppi" tells the story of a couple who decide to go for live-in and how their whole family gets involved with their idea. Directed by debutant Laxman Utekar, the film will hit the screens on March 1.

"Arjun Patiala", a romantic comedy directed by Rohit Jugraj, will release on May 3.

