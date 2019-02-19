More than 30 Bollywood celebs accepted money to promote political parties on social media: Cobrapost

By PTI

NEW DELHI: More than 30 Bollywood celebrities, including Jackie Shroff, Kailash Kher, Sonu Sood and Vivek Oberoi, have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money, online portal Cobrapost claimed on Tuesday.

Operation Karaoke by Cobrapost had its reporters posing as representatives from a public relations company and meeting actors, singers, dancers, and TV stars through their managers to allegedly strike a deal ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press conference here, Cobrapost editor-in-chief Aniruddha Bahl said the sting revolves around 36 celebrities agreeing to post messages on their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts to help create a favorable environment for certain political parties in the run-up to the elections.

The celebs, most of them second rung TV and film stars, agreed to tweet content on various issues to be provided to them before posting the same on their social media pages to make it look as their own, he alleged.

"They would defend the government even on controversial issues such as rape and fatal accidents such as bridge collapses. They were even willing to sign a dummy contract for endorsement of products to disguise the real nature of the proxy political campaigning that they were willing to do," Bahl said.

According to Cobrapost, the party in question was, in most cases, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the Congress in some instances. Many celebrities agreed to share their PAN number and banking details but most preferred cash, he claimed.

#OperationKaraoke: Oberoi seeks required Data to make his messages look Factually Credible, something not paid for. “Aap data wagaireh bhi denge na...Data ke hissab se hum likh sakte hain … aisa lagna Nahi chahiye ki humein Bola gaya hai likhne ke liye” #BikaooBollywood pic.twitter.com/2SgD5TDMoN — Cobrapost (@cobrapost) February 19, 2019

The media portal has put out a series of tweets with videos of the celebrities caught in the sting. Actor Sonu Sood released a statement where he alleged that his conversation with outlet's representatives was "wrongly reproduced and projected".

"This is a clear case of sabotage. The editing has been tampered with and only certain elements of the conversation have been used and projected in the wrong light," he said.

The actor said it is regular for brands, political parties and corporates to use celebrities' social media platforms for promotions. He promoting them is not wrong as long as one believes in the product and the ideology.

#OperationKaraoke: Mahima Chaudhry while agreeing seeks to know the Budget “Jhoot mooth ke Tweet kitna milega … kya Budget lekar aaye ho?” #BikaooBollywood pic.twitter.com/rwls1HfmKW — Cobrapost (@cobrapost) February 19, 2019

"With reference to the contract, I had also clearly stated that I want everything to be officially put on paper as that is the regular protocol," he added.

According to Cobrapost, most of the celebrities did not blink an eye before saying Aye to the proposition, asking for a fee ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 50 lakh per message.

"Some even quoted a fee of Rs 20 crore for an eight-month contract, and almost none of them said no to black money when we told them a bulk of their fee would be paid in cash," the outlet claimed.

Kailash Kher tells us that his agency will handle the Commercial aspects of the Deal, with a hidden agenda: “Haan, Hidden mein bhi wo batayenge commercial hum Nahi batayenge. Hum bas Haan ya Na kar sakte hain, ki ye kaam hum kar payenge ya Nahi kar payenge” #BikaooBollywood pic.twitter.com/RtiG1cXnKL — Cobrapost (@cobrapost) February 19, 2019

Representing a fictitious PR agency and taking on aliases, Cobrapost reporters approached these celebrities asking if they would be willing to promote a political party discreetly on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

In a statement on the sting, Cobrapost said some of the celebrities tweeted without having been paid any money to "show their eagerness".

Some celebrities turned down Cobrapost's offer to promote a political party on social media.

"When we approached Vidya Balan, Arshad Warsi, Raza Murad and Saumya Tandon with our proposition, these celebs chose to go by their conscience and straightaway refused to play ball," it said.

#OperationKaraoke: Agreeing to promote AAP on Social media, Actor & Director Shreyas Talpade asks how many Messages he is supposed to tweet, “Haan aur ye aapko kitne duration mein tweet lenge” #BikaooBollywood pic.twitter.com/aYKrG285w9 — Cobrapost (@cobrapost) February 19, 2019

Apart from Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, Sonu Sood and Vivek Oberoi, those who agreed to tweet for money included names such as Shreyas Talpade, Sunny Leone, Shakti Kapoor, Ameesha Patel, Tisca Chopra, Rakhi Sawant, TV star Pankaj Dheer and son Nikitin Dheer, Puneet Issar, Rajpal Yadav, Minissha Lamba, Mahima Chaudhary, Rohit Roy, Aman Verma, Koena Mitra and Rahul Bhat among others.

Singers Daler Mehndi, Mika, Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Baba Sehgal, choreographer Ganesh Acharya and comedians Rajpal Yadav, Raju Srivastava, Krushna Abhishek and Vijay Ishwarlal Pawar (VIP) were also part of the list.

TV actor Hiten Tejwani, whose name also figures in the list along with wife Gauri Pradhan, told PTI, "All I can say that we haven't taken any money. They wanted to give us money and made a sting out of it. They are showing half conversations the accusations are fake as the Cobra Post."