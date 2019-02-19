Home Entertainment Hindi

Proud that awareness on menstruation has evolved into movement: Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar invited all 'Pad Heroes' across India to join him and the Niine Movement for a nationwide running event Run4Niine on March 8.

Published: 19th February 2019 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (File | EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Akshay Kumar, who started an open conversation on menstrual hygiene with his film "PadMan", says he is proud to see how talks have transformed into a grassroot-level movement.

The actor invited all 'Pad Heroes' across India to join him and the Niine Movement for a nationwide running event Run4Niine on March 8, which is observed as International Women's Day.

"It has already been more than a year since the release of 'PadMan', and I am proud to see how it has evolved into a phenomenal grassroot-level movement," Akshay said in a statement.

He is proud to partner with the Niine Movement again to encourage an open and unashamed discussion on menstruation with fellow citizens, pad heroes, change makers and path breakers.

"Each one of us that takes part in it helps to create an unstoppable force that will beat the stigma around periods," added the actor.

The initiative has been taken with the aim to set a record as India's largest nationwide run for menstrual hygiene awareness.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akshay Kumar menstruation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp