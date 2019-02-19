Home Entertainment Hindi

Ritesh Batra returns with a quiet romance starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra

'Photograph' was earlier screened at the Sundance Film Festival and the Berlin International Film Festival.

A still from Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Photograph'.

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

The trailer of Ritesh Batra’s new Mumbai-set film, Photograph, was released on February 18. The romantic drama stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the role of a struggling street photographer, Rafi, who befriends a young college girl named Miloni, played by Sanya Malhotra. The film was earlier screened at the Sundance Film Festival and the Berlin International Film Festival. Slated to release on March 15, it is presented by Amazon Studios and The Match Factory. 

“I gravitate towards personal stories, though the socio-political backgrounds of my characters are all packaged into the narrative. The photograph is in a similar space. It was fun and heartening to come back to Mumbai. I was wishing to tell another story for a long time,” Ritesh said. 

Sanya, who was last seen in Pataakha and Badhaai Ho, shared, “Photograph is a special story. This was the second film I signed after my debut in Dangal. Through the process, I discovered how similar I am to Miloni. I am a quiet person. It was quite an emotional role to portray. In fact, it took me sometime to come out of the character. I hope everyone loves Photograph.” 

