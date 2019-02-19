Home Entertainment Hindi

Smiriti Kalra not keen on mythological shows

Actress Smiriti Kalra doesn't enjoy watching mythological shows, and says she is not keen on doing that either.

Published: 19th February 2019 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Smiriti Kalra

Actress Smiriti Kalra (Photo | Smiriti Kalra Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Smiriti Kalra doesn't enjoy watching mythological shows, and says she is not keen on doing that either.

"I don't enjoy watching mythological shows as much as other shows. I am not keen on that. I am being considered for a few projects, but will talk about them when the time is right," Smiriti said in a statement.

"The market is evolving and lot of interesting stuffs are coming. The web platform is an adventurous space to be in and I see myself acting in a web show soon," said the actress.

She has been a part of shows like "Suvreen Guggal - Topper of The Year", "12/24 Karol Bagh", "Itti Si Khushi" and "Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara".

Talking about her work slate, she said: "I have always picked up different projects in my career irrespective of the fact whether it is a TV show or a short film. My next project will be something that I have not done in the past."

"If I was offered a historical, I would love to play characters like Jhansi Ki Rani or Indira Gandhi. The first one has been explored, but the latter is yet to be," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Smiriti Kalra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp