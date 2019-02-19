Smiriti Kalra not keen on mythological shows

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Smiriti Kalra doesn't enjoy watching mythological shows, and says she is not keen on doing that either.

"I don't enjoy watching mythological shows as much as other shows. I am not keen on that. I am being considered for a few projects, but will talk about them when the time is right," Smiriti said in a statement.

"The market is evolving and lot of interesting stuffs are coming. The web platform is an adventurous space to be in and I see myself acting in a web show soon," said the actress.

She has been a part of shows like "Suvreen Guggal - Topper of The Year", "12/24 Karol Bagh", "Itti Si Khushi" and "Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara".

Talking about her work slate, she said: "I have always picked up different projects in my career irrespective of the fact whether it is a TV show or a short film. My next project will be something that I have not done in the past."

"If I was offered a historical, I would love to play characters like Jhansi Ki Rani or Indira Gandhi. The first one has been explored, but the latter is yet to be," she said.