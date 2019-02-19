Home Entertainment Hindi

Would like to explore all avenues of film making: Arjun Rampal

Arjun will essay the role of a pilot with a dark past in his forthcoming show, a psychological thriller that talks about mental illnesses, spirituality, and destiny.

Published: 19th February 2019 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Rampal, who is also set to make his debut on a digital platform with a web series titled "The Final Call", said that he would like to explore all the avenues of film making.

"If I find a good story I would like to direct a film. I would like to explore all avenues of film-making because I love filmmaking and I love films," Arjun said while interacting with the media to promote his upcoming web series, here on Monday.

Arjun begun his career as a model and then forayed into Bollywood as an actor. He has recently turned producer with the film "Daddy".

ALSO READ: Arjun Rampal to make digital debut with ZEE5 web-series The Final Call

Arjun will essay the role of a pilot with a dark past in his forthcoming show, a psychological thriller that talks about mental illnesses, spirituality, and destiny.

The show is based on Priya Kumar's novel "I Will Go With You: The Flight of a Lifetime".

"The Final Call" also features actors like Javed Jaffrey, Anupriya Goenka, Neeraj Kabi, Sakshi Tanwar, Bipin Sharma and Pradeep Rawat in pivotal roles.

It will start streaming on ZEE5 from February 22.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arjun Rampal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp