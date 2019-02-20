Dancing for me is a small part of acting: Arshad Warsi

Home Entertainment Hindi

Before entering Bollywood film industry, Arshad Warsi worked as a choreographer for stage shows.

MUMBAI: Actor Arshad Warsi, who has worked as a choreographer for stage shows and for the 1993 film "Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja", says dancing for him is a small part of acting. He primarily wants to be known as an actor who can dance.

Before entering Bollywood, he worked as a choreographer for stage shows. He also opened a dance school and won an English Jazz Dancing Competition when he was 21.

Asked if he would he like to star in a dance-based film like Varun Dhawan, Arshad told IANS: "I will not be able to do that. When I joined the industry, I was asked and I said, 'I would like to be known as an actor who can dance rather than a dancer who can act'. So, for me dancing is a small part of acting."

ALSO READ: Have not proved myself at all in Bollywood, says Arshad Warsi

The 30-year-old actor, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film "Total Dhamaal", says if an opportunity comes knocking at his door, he will take it up.

"Until and unless I am asked to do a film which is dance-oriented, then maybe. But I will not force just because I can dance," he added.

"Total Dhamaal" is the third installment of the successful franchise "Dhamaal", which originally starred Arshad, Javed Jaaferi and Riteish Deshmukh alongside Sanjay Dutt.

It also stars Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anil Kapoor and Boman Irani. Co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Ashok Thakeria, Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit, Sangeeta Ahir and Kumar Mangat Pathak, the film will release on Friday.

