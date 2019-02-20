Home Entertainment Hindi

'Delhi-6' was a film with soul, poignant message: Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan thanked 'Delhi-6' cast, which included actors Sonam Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor Om Puri, Waheeda Rahman, Divya Dutta and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Published: 20th February 2019 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: As 'Delhi-6' clocked 10 years of its release in the Hindi film industry on Wednesday, actor Abhishek Bachchan said the film has a heart, soul and a poignant message.

Abhishek on Wednesday took to Instagram, where he shared a few motion posters from the film, which revolves around an NRI who returns with his ailing grandmother to his homeland and gets caught in a bizarre temple-mosque dispute in the heart of Delhi.

"Hard to believe. What a wonderful time I had shooting this film. Such a powerful and fun cast and crew. One of my favourite soundtracks, that I still listen to regularly. A film with a heart and soul of gold and also a very poignant message. Thank you Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for allowing me to be a part of this gem," he tweeted.

The actor thanked the film's cast, which included actors Sonam Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor Om Puri, Waheeda Rahman, Divya Dutta and Aditi Rao Hydari.

"Oops... I forgot to thank - 'Masakali'," he added.

