It’s a mixed feeling: Naezy on life after 'Gully Boy'

Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy is going great guns at the box-office. The film, starring Ranveer Singh as Murad — a 22-year-old rapper emerging from the slums of Dharavi, Mumbai — is loosely inspired by the life of gully rap pioneer, Naved Shaikh, popularly known by his stage name, Naezy The Baa. “I cannot define my state right now. It’s a mixed feeling,” Naezy says, adding, “It feels good that a film on me is out there, but at the same time, people are getting to know about my life, my personal life, which is a bit scary.”

Raised in the chawls of Kurla West in Mumbai, the rapper was inspired by international hip-hop artists like Sean Paul and Lil Wayne to lyrically explore the realities of his surrounding environment, and use rap to find direction in life. After dabbling in English, he opted to make use of his native tongue — a blend of Hindi, Urdu, and Bambaiyaa slang — in his music. Naezy’s debut single, Aafat, credited as the genesis track of the gully rap scene, was released in 2014, followed by his collaboration with Divine on their breakout hit, Mere Gully Mein (2015).

Both Naezy and Divine have worked as creative consultants on the script of Gully Boy, which is co-written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. “Right from scratch, we tried our best to give inputs and keep it as authentic as possible. However, after a point, we were powerless. I was initially scared, but when I saw the film, I felt it has done justice to the story. It’s a good mix of commercial elements and authenticity. Zoya has made sure the film appeals to regular filmgoers, as well as fans of the indie movement,” Naezy says.

Acknowledging the mixed reactions to the recreated version of Mere Gully Mein, in which Ranveer Singh has performed his verses, the rapper says, “I was not present during the making, so Ranveer had to fill in for me. I felt he has given me a tribute with that song. I don’t have any ill-feelings regarding it. Obviously, people will prefer the original because an actor can’t do what a rapper can.”

Commending the film’s dialogue writing (by Vijay Maurya, who also plays Ranveer’s uncle), he gushes, “I was quite happy with the language spoken by the characters. They haven’t overdone the slang and have balanced it out with Hindi and Urdu, which is what we do in our songs too.”

Alia Bhatt plays Murad’s hot-headed girlfriend Safeena in Gully Boy. Asked if the character is borrowed from real life, Naezy answers with a smile. “It’s funny... people have irritated me so much asking, ‘Who is Safeena? I want to meet her.’ It’s crazy how they have shown my relationships in the film. I told them I have a girl in my life who is mad and doesn’t listen to anyone. So that’s what they took and moulded into Alia’s character.”So Safeena does exist? “Yes.”