Ali Fazal-starrer 'Milan Talkies' poster out, trailer drops today

The film is set in UP between 2010 and 2013 when single screen theatres were still prominent in smaller Indian towns and film print was in circulation.

Published: 20th February 2019 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Ali Fazal and Shraddha Srinath's upcoming film 'Milan Talkies'.

By BNS

The poster of Tigmanshu Dhulia’s upcoming film, Milan Talkies, is out. The romantic drama follows two lovers, played by Ali Fazal and Shraddha Srinath, who are unable to communicate and how a film becomes a medium to unite them. It is set in Uttar Pradesh between 2010 and 2013 when single screen theatres were still prominent in smaller Indian towns and film print was in circulation. The trailer of the film is scheduled to be released today.

About the film, Ali Fazal says, “What really hit my heart was the fact that this boy works at a projection room that is the hub of communication to the outside world in a small city like Allahabad, and yet, he is unable to communicate his love to his girlfriend. It is an unconventional love story revolving around them in the period when single screens were making way for multiplexes.”    

Tigmanshu Dhulia adds, “Milan Talkies is very close to my heart. It is a beautiful desi romantic love story set in Uttar Pradesh. Ali and Shraddha have done a brilliant job. I am really looking forward to showing the film to the audience. I hope they like it.”Producer PS Chhatwal says, “We are looking forward to audiences watching Milan Talkies on March 15.”

