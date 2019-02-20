Home Entertainment Hindi

Never use Armaan as my go-to singer, says Amaal Mallik

Amaal Mallik, who often collaborates with his brother Armaan Malik, says he has no room for brotherhood over music.

Singer-composer Amaal Mallik (Photo | Amaal Mallik Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Amaal Mallik, who often collaborates with his brother Armaan Malik, says he has no room for brotherhood over music.

"People at times say that my songs are hit because it is sung by Armaan. I never use him as my go-to singer. I only collaborate with him if the song is right," Amaal said.

"Honestly speaking, I am very hardcore when it comes to my music because at the end of the day the song that I am creating will remain forever. But yes, the only advantage I have is, he is my brother and since we have grown up together, I know exactly how I can bring out his best emotions when he delivers a rendition. And he also sees how I make the song," explained the composer.

Recounting an incident, Amaal said: "In 2015, I composed the single 'Chal wahan jaate hain', which was picturised on Tiger Shroff and Kriti(Sanon). Though Armaan sang the scratch version of the song, I removed his voice in the final recording and Arjit Singh sung it. That time, Armaan's voice wasn't mature enough to hold the song.

"Now he is 23 years old and has gained a certain maturity, a depth that we all love about his voice. So I collaborate with him much more. But my brotherhood does not come before my music."

Together, Armaan and Amaal - the singer and composer duo - have delivered some popular songs like "Bol do na zara", "Sau aasmaan", "Buddhu sa mann" and "Main rahoon ya na rahoon".

