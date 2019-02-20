Yogita Bihani talks about challenges of playing young mother

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actress Yogita Bihani, 23, says it was challenging to play a mother in her debut TV show.

"Dil Hi Toh Hai" had premiered in June last year on Sony Entertainment Television. A few months later, the channel pulled the plug on the show. It is now back with season two, this time on a digital platform.

The characters have gone through changes. Yogita's Palak is now a mother of two girls.

Asked what it was like to play a mother at such a young age, Yogita told IANS here: "It was always meant to be a finite series. We ended season one on the channel and now we have season two. I knew this (would be the) story.

"As an actor, you have to play different characters - mother, daughter, sister or even a physically challenged person. So playing a mother by a 23-year-old Yogita Bihani was a different challenge because I don't know how kids work. I deal with my nephews and I love kids but being a mother was different."

Also, she didn't get to play a "typical mother" in the ALTBalaji show.

"I was playing a mother who was working and doing everything for her kids. She took them out on dates, became a clown for them... so, it didn't make me realise 'Oh! I am playing an old character'," she said.

She pointed out that "Dil Hi Toh Hai" was never a "typical daily soap".

"Even in season one, I remember after we (Palak and Ritvik) got married, Palak used to work and Ritvik could not find a job. She used to come home tired and he used to be such a good husband. He used to say 'Princess, do you need water? I have ordered Chinese for you'. All those things were so new to TV," she said.

The shooting of the show is over. Yogita, who had featured in a promo of a show hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, is in no rush to take up another project soon.

"I want a break for some time," she said.