Atul Srivastava, Alka Kaushal get together for 'Mannphodganj'

The story revolves around a 22-year-old girl Binny Bajpai who challenges the customs and traditions in Mannphodganj.

Published: 21st February 2019

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actors Atul Srivastava and Alka Kaushal have been roped in for comedy-drama series "Mannphodganj".

Sameer Nair-led Applause Entertainment, the content studio of the Aditya Birla Group, along with DJ's A Creative Unit is working on the series which is an adaptation of the book "Band Baaja Boys" by Rachna Singh, read a statement.

The story revolves around a 22-year-old girl Binny Bajpai, to be played by model Pranati Rai Prakash, who challenges the customs and traditions in Mannphodganj.

Vikas Chandra is directing the series from a screenplay by Amitosh Nagpal. It also stars Anurag Sinha, Farmaan Khan, Abhinav Anand, Kritika, Aru Krishank and Samar Vermani.

"'Mannphodganj' is a light-hearted comedy. I always wanted to direct a show which the audience can relate to... I am thrilled to work with such outstanding cast and can't wait to for the audiences to watch it," Chandra said.

To this, showrunner Tony Singh added: "It has turned out to be a beautiful amalgamation of something that is fun, 'desi' at heart and youthful while being real."

Nair said: "Light-hearted, comic family dramas allow us to push the boundaries of storytelling, to get closer to the real issues that face modern India in its small traditional towns.

"Mannphodhanj" brings together the perfect combination of a well-written script, a fantastic team of showrunners Tony, Deeya Singh and director Chandra, and a wonderfully talented cast of actors, he added.

