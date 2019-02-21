Home Entertainment Hindi

'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' producer Raj Kumar Barjatya dead

Raj Kumar's son Sooraj Barjatya, who is in his 50s, resurrected the banner when it was on the verge of closing down when he directed 'Maine Pyar Kiya'.

Published: 21st February 2019 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' producer Raj Kumar Barjatya

'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' producer Raj Kumar Barjatya (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: After the news of producer Raj Kumar Barjatya's demise broke on social media, several Bollywood celebrities like Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sonam K. Ahuja mourned the death of the "kindest, sweetest and most generous soul".

Raj Kumar, was the producer of popular films like "Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!" and "Hum Saath-Saath Hain: We Stand United".

Rajshri Productions Pvt Ltd was established by the late Tarachand Barjatya in 1947. It is a film production and distribution company and has also produced titles like "Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon", "Vivah" and "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo".

Raj Kumar's son Sooraj Barjatya, who is in his 50s, resurrected the banner when it was on the verge of closing down when he directed "Maine Pyar Kiya".

"Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!" actress Madhuri Dixit Nene said Raj Kumar was a warm soul.

She described him as a person she would always look up to.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Raj Kumar Barjatyaji. Thank you for inspiring and guiding me through my journey. Condolences to Sooraj Barjatya and family. Hope you will find the strength to grieve this loss," Madhuri wrote.

Actor Anupam Kher, who has given memorable performances in multiple films of the banner, tweeted: "Deeply saddened to know about the demise of Raj Kumar Barjatyaji. Had known him since my first film 'Saaransh'. Most humble and amazingly knowledgeable human being. Had a childlike curiosity. I loved speaking to him for hours about goodness. He practiced it. Will miss him. 

"Prem Ratan Dhan Payo" actress Sonam K. Ahuja said: "I have no words to express the deep and incredible sadness that accompanies the news of Shri Raj Kumar Barjatya's passing. He was a visionary whom I was lucky enough to work with and I pray for his family and loved ones."

Sonam's co-star in the film, Swara Bhasker, remembered the senior Barjatya as "the kindest, sweetest, most generous soul and most wonderful people" she has met.

"I will never forget interactions I was blessed to have with you and your enthusiastic encouragement of a young actor. Deep condolences to Rajshri family a loss for us all," Swara added.

Actress Soni Razdan said the news of the demise was indeed "sad".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Raj Kumar Barjatya Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi receives Seoul Peace Prize for 2018
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
Gallery
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has joined hands with Defence Ministry to host Aero India 2019, the expo that showcases latest technologies and products in country's aerospace engineering. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Aero India 2019 Day 2: General Bipin Rawat flies HAL's Tejas, other highlights
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp