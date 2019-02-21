Home Entertainment Hindi

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan booked after wife refuses anti-polio drops for daughter

Spokesperson of Prime Minister's Polio taskforce tweeted that Lahore has had a polio case last week and that Fawad Khan's child must be protected.

Fawad Khan with his wife and two children.

By PTI

LAHORE: An FIR has been registered against Pakistani actor Fawad Khan after his wife refused to administer anti-polio drops to their daughter.

The Lahore Police took the action on a written complaint of the polio team, which visited the Faisal Town residence of the film star where his wife "resisted and then misbehaved with the team".

Pakistan is one of the three countries in the world, along with Afghanistan and Nigeria, that suffers from endemic polio.

Poliovirus can cause paralysis or death.

According to the FIR, Khan's wife refused to get administered polio drops to her minor daughter and also hurled threats and misbehaved with the polio team.

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan | AFP

The driver of the family also treated the visiting team roughly.

"Khan's wife did not give any plausible reason for not getting her daughter administered polio drops. Either it is complete ignorance on the part of her or being a celebrity, showing no respect to the polio workers. This is highly condemnable behaviour of a celebrity family," Muhammad Jamil, a district official, said.

Fawad is currently in Dubai for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and was not present at home at the time.

However, being the head of the family, a case was registered against him.

According to Pakistani law, in addition to fine, a person has to face imprisonment up to two years for failing to administer anti-polio drops to their children.

Meanwhile, Spokesperson of Prime Minister's Polio taskforce Babar Bin Ata tweeted, "Fawad is our pride, I request him to allow teams to vaccinate the child. Lahore has had a polio case last week, we must protect the child."

