Home Entertainment Hindi

Sahil Salathia joins Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat

Panipat is based on the Third Battle of Panipat, one of the biggest battles in the history of India, which took place on 14 January 1761.

Published: 21st February 2019 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Indian supermodel-turned-actor, Sahil Salathia.

By Express News Service

Indian supermodel-turned-actor, Sahil Salathia, who made his acting debut as the main lead in Ashutosh Gowariker’s telenovela, Everest, has been roped in to play Shamsher Bahadur in Ashutosh Gowariker’s historical drama, Panipat. Shamsher Bahadur was the son of Bajirao I and Mastani and a formidable warrior, who played an important part in the Third Battle of Panipat.

Speaking about the latest addition to Panipat, producer Sunita Gowariker said, “Sahil had left an impression on us ever since he did Everest. We had been wanting to work with him again and this role was a perfect fit for him. Sahil is a talented actor and we are certain that he will do complete justice to Shamsher Bahadur’s character.”

Panipat is based on the Third Battle of Panipat, one of the biggest battles in the history of India, which took place on 14 January 1761. The battle was fought between the northern expeditionary force of the Maratha Empire and the invading forces of the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali, supported by two Indian allies—the Rohilla Afghans of the Doab, and Shuja-ud-Daula, the Nawab of Awadh.

The film, also featuring Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles, is produced by Sunita Gowariker under their home banner AGPPL, in association with Rohit Shelatkar’s company – Vision World. The film is scheduled to release on December 6, 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Panipat Sahil Salathia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp