Sahil Salathia joins Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat

By Express News Service

Indian supermodel-turned-actor, Sahil Salathia, who made his acting debut as the main lead in Ashutosh Gowariker’s telenovela, Everest, has been roped in to play Shamsher Bahadur in Ashutosh Gowariker’s historical drama, Panipat. Shamsher Bahadur was the son of Bajirao I and Mastani and a formidable warrior, who played an important part in the Third Battle of Panipat.

Speaking about the latest addition to Panipat, producer Sunita Gowariker said, “Sahil had left an impression on us ever since he did Everest. We had been wanting to work with him again and this role was a perfect fit for him. Sahil is a talented actor and we are certain that he will do complete justice to Shamsher Bahadur’s character.”

Panipat is based on the Third Battle of Panipat, one of the biggest battles in the history of India, which took place on 14 January 1761. The battle was fought between the northern expeditionary force of the Maratha Empire and the invading forces of the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali, supported by two Indian allies—the Rohilla Afghans of the Doab, and Shuja-ud-Daula, the Nawab of Awadh.

The film, also featuring Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles, is produced by Sunita Gowariker under their home banner AGPPL, in association with Rohit Shelatkar’s company – Vision World. The film is scheduled to release on December 6, 2019.