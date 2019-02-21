Home Entertainment Hindi

'Selection Day' fame Rajesh Tailang to star in Apoorva Lakhia’s new web series

Shootout at Lokhandwala director Apoorva Lakhia is making a web series around terrorism, and it will star Rajesh Tailang, who was recently seen in the netflix series, Selection Day.

This yet-to-be-titled series is expected to go on floors in the last week of March. ​

By BNS

Rajesh, meanwhile has three more web series - Mirzapur 2, Selection Day 2 and Delhi Crime Story - lined up consecutively. The Omerta actor had done many films including Mangal Pandey: The Rising, Mukkabaaz, Aiyaary, and Phantom, but it was his role of a strict father in Selection Day that brought him into the limelight.

As for films, Rajesh has Commando 3, starring Vidyut Jammwal in the pipeline, in which he plays the head of military operations. He is also in talks to play lead roles in a couple of ‘slice of life’ films, details of which are yet to be made official.

