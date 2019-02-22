Home Entertainment Hindi

Salman Khan launches Notebook trailer

Salman Khan on Friday launched the trailer of his upcoming production, Notebook, a love story set in Kashmir.

A still from Notebook

Salman Khan on Friday launched the trailer of his upcoming production, Notebook, a love story set in Kashmir. Directed by National Award-winner Nitin Kakkar, the film marks the debut of newcomers Zaheer Iqbaal and Pranutan Bahl. Zaheer is the son of Salman’s childhood friend Iqbal Ratnasi, while Pranutan is the daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl and granddaughter of Nutan. 

“I saw Zaheer peform at his sister’s sangeet ceremony and soon signed him. He has worked hard and trained with me over the last five years. He was an assistant director on Jai Ho before debuting in Notebook. Zaheer’s father and I go back a long way. He was my bank when I was a kid. I still owe him 2011 rupees,” Salman said at the trailer launch of the film. 

Speaking about Pranutan, he added, "She was on board even before I met her personally. She did a screen test and was brilliant in it. She is amazing in the film. She's too good with her dialogues and her screen presence." Notebook is produced by Salman Khan Films in association with Cine1 Studios. The film is scheduled to release on March 29.

