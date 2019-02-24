Return of the Laugh Riot 

Shama Bhagat By

Express News Service

Ajay Devgn and Madhuri Dixit Nene were last seen in Lajja and Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke in 2001. The pair is back after a gap of 17 years with director Indra Kumar’s Total Dhamaal. A lot of time has flown by and both Ajay and Madhuri, who are in their 50s, reveal that it has been a reunion of sorts for them. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey.

Madhuri says, “It was great fun on the sets. I was the only woman and it was literally a picnic. I have worked with Indra Kumar in Beta and Raja. After a long time, I also got to work with Anil. Arshad and I had last worked in Dedh Ishqiya. They are all known to me, but I had never worked with Riteish. There was a sense of comfort on the sets and the energy levels of all the actors were high.”

Ajay goes back to his days with Madhuri and endorses her views, saying, “The film was completely stress-free and we had a lot of fun.” Ajay believes that change is the only constant in life. He admits that a lot has changed over the times. “We have all changed according to the times.

Now we learn from youngsters and our kids. If you are not relevant professionally then survival becomes difficult. Earlier we would do films for friends. We were not very professional, if someone requested us, we simply said yes. These days youngsters are so professional. We learnt everything on the sets whereas youngsters today come prepared. They are well-groomed before they debut,” he says.

Unlike Ajay, who openly admits that he never had to struggle in his career, Madhuri says that there was a lot of struggle in her life. “There was this constant struggle to prove myself every time and do the best,” she says, but admits that a lot of changes have taken place in the industry now. “There was a little indiscipline during our times.

The dialogues would be written on the sets whereas we have bound scripts these days. Earlier barring a few, girls never ventured into the makeup department. There were very few women directors too. But now you see women in all fields, from writers, directors, to even cinematographers. Roles have changed and it’s heartening to see women going places,” says the diva.

If Madhuri is back on the big screen, can dancing be far behind? The dancing queen of Bollywood, who learnt the art from the age of three, laughs and says, “Dancing on the sets is different. You have to maintain eye contact with the camera. I learnt all these tricks of the trade from choreographers such as Saroj Khan, Prabhu Deva, Chinni Prakash, Jai Borade and many more. We used to have markings on the sets and we were supposed to dance within those markings. Nowadays the actors are so good with their dances. Be it Katrina Kaif, or Deepika Padukone, or even Alia Bhatt, all of them dance so well.”

Going back to the film, Ajay reveals why he took up this film after a slew of action and serious films. “I have never stuck to one image. I have always tried to do different roles. I have done films such as Apharan, Lajja, Singham, and then a comic caper like Golmaal, besides a host of romantic films. Had I stuck to similar kind of roles, I would have been bored to death.” So, is doing a sequel difficult? “Kind of. We had to be careful with the energy of the film. We would often call for the DVD of Dhamaal and watch it to check if we were low on energy. It has taken us a decade to come back with a sequel.”

Madhuri is back to the big screen after a long hiatus. So, are there any new self-imposed rules? “Yes. I have a family now and I have to make time for them. I work from 9 am to 6 pm. I like to be home with my children in the evenings, but at times that is not possible so I have become a little flexible with that,” she says.

The diva is looking forward to Karan Johar’s Kalank. “I am excited about the film. It’s a period drama, that is all I can reveal right now.”Ajay, too, is waiting for his next—Taanaji—where he essays the role of Maratha commander Taanaji Malusare from Shivaji’s army. “The film is almost ready. Saif (Ali Khan) has a very interesting role in the film and Kajol also plays a cameo,” is all he will say for now.