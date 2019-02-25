Home Entertainment Hindi

Kangana will be remembered for her hardwork: Anupam Kher

Veteran actor Anupam Kher called National Award-winning actress Kangana a "self-made actress".

Published: 25th February 2019 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

Kangana_Manikarnika

Kangana Ranaut in 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'. (YouTube screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Anupam Kher says National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut will be remembered for decades for her hard work in the Hindi film industry.

Anupam on Monday replied to a user, who was trolling Kangana for using a mechanical horse for a fight sequence in her latest release "Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi".

The 63-year-old replied by calling Kangana a "self-made actress".

"How much venom this man has against a self-made actress Kangana Ranaut! This is called 'acting' idiot. Actors all over the world do that. That is their job. She will be remembered for decades for her hard work in movies. While you got your fifteen minute fame by using her name," Anupam tweeted.

"Manikarnika..." is based on the life journey of warrior queen Rani Laxmibai. The film also stars Ankita Lokhande, Atul Kulkarni, Jisshu Sengupta, Suresh Oberoi and Danny Denzongpa.

Anupam is currently busy with the second season of medical drama series "New Amsterdam".

It is inspired by Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in the US. The series follows the brilliant and charming doctor Max Goodwin played by actor Ryan Eggold, the institution's newest medical director who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care.

On the Bollywood front, Anupam will be seen in a thriller titled "One Day" directed by Ashok Nanda.

TAGS
Kangana Ranaut Anupam Kher

