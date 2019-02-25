Rahul Sharma: The wandering minstrel fuses rock and classical

Vinita Tiwari By

Express News Service

The soft-spoken and reclusive musician Rahul Sharma, a santoor maestro who has released as many as 60 albums, doesn’t listen to Bollywood music. Instead, the 46-year-old prefers to Netflix and has a taste for horror flicks. We caught up with the Mumbai-based musician, who will perform along with Richard Clayderman in an upcoming concert organised by The Shyam Kothari Foundation. Excerpts…

Do you feel a spiritual connection in music?

There is definitely a spiritual connection. The ragas one plays are very classical. When you are playing fusion, then definitely, it is different.

Tell us about your journey.

It is a strange kind of connection. I wasn’t so inclined earlier, but later on, when I was 11 or 12 years old, I started to discover more things. I started playing the harmonium, and the keyboard, and when my father noticed that I was able to recreate a song, he introduced me to the santoor. It has been 22 years of being on stage, but there is still a lot more, and it will all reveal itself... That is how life is.

How do you blend the santoor with rock music?

I always wondered why my santoor couldn’t be a feature of the kind of songs that Pink Floyd composed. That’s the reason why I collaborated with Deep Forest, a hardcore electronic Grammy-winning group. I did similar experiments with Kenny G and Richard Clayderman.

How was it working with Richard?

I have always loved Richard’s touch on the piano — it’s second to none. No wonder he remains one of the highest selling pianists in the world. We have been collaborating since the past 15 years in which we have done two albums and some concerts around the world.

What is a day in your life like?

Travelling is an adventure and I get to see the world through my concerts — whether its New Zealand or Nasik — each place, culture and people inspire to create more music. If I am not travelling, I like spending time with my four-and-half-year-old son, Abhinav, and my wife, Barkha. I also watch a

lot of web series like Texas Chainsaw Murders and Big Bang Theory.