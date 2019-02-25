Home Entertainment Hindi

Rahul Sharma: The wandering minstrel fuses rock and classical

The Mumbai-based santoor maestro, who has released as many as 60 albums, speaks about his spiritual connection, journey and the blend of classical and rock music.

Published: 25th February 2019 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Sharma

Rahul Sharma

By Vinita Tiwari
Express News Service

The soft-spoken and reclusive musician Rahul Sharma, a santoor maestro who has released as many as 60 albums, doesn’t listen to Bollywood music. Instead, the 46-year-old prefers to Netflix and has a taste for horror flicks. We caught up with the Mumbai-based musician, who will perform along with Richard Clayderman in an upcoming concert organised by The Shyam Kothari Foundation. Excerpts…

Do you feel a spiritual connection in music?
There is definitely a spiritual connection. The ragas one plays are very classical. When you are playing fusion, then definitely, it is different.

Tell us about your journey.
It is a strange kind of connection. I wasn’t so inclined earlier, but later on, when I was 11 or 12 years old, I started to discover more things. I started playing the harmonium, and the keyboard, and when my father noticed that I was able to recreate a song, he introduced me to the santoor. It has been 22 years of being on stage, but there is still a lot more, and it will all reveal itself... That is how life is.

How do you blend the santoor with rock music?
I always wondered why my santoor couldn’t be a feature of the kind of songs that Pink Floyd composed. That’s the reason why I collaborated with Deep Forest, a hardcore electronic Grammy-winning group. I did similar experiments with Kenny G and Richard Clayderman.

How was it working with Richard?
I have always loved Richard’s touch on the piano — it’s second to none. No wonder he remains one of the highest selling pianists in the world. We have been collaborating since the past 15 years in which we have done two albums and some concerts around the world.

What is a day in your life like?
Travelling is an adventure and I get to see the world through my concerts — whether its New Zealand or Nasik — each place, culture and people inspire to create more music. If I am not travelling, I like spending time with my four-and-half-year-old son, Abhinav, and my wife, Barkha. I also watch a
lot of web series like Texas Chainsaw Murders and Big Bang Theory.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Sharma Musician Rahul Sharma Rahul Sharma musician interview Classical rock mix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp